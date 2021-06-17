LETTER: Northam should rethink policy on single-use plastics

Northam should rethink policy on single-use plastics

Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam signed Executive Order 77, “Virginia Leading by Example to Reduce Plastic Pollution and Solid Waste.” As a result, effective July 21, The University of Mary Washington will discontinue the buying, selling, and distribution of certain single-use plastic products—including plastic water bottles.

This is bad policy. Sure, plastic straws, forks and spoons are fairly trivial. But plastic water bottles are the most recyclable plastic on the market. And they’re essential.

In 2021 alone, Virginia reported boil water advisories affecting over 77,000 residents. In one instance, the advisory lasted nearly a week and several water bottle distribution sites were organized for residents to use for access to clean drinking water and sanitation.

We’re also in the middle of hurricane season, and if a major storm slams into the Tidewater, bottled water will be critical to keeping people hydrated and healthy. Even the federal government stores millions of plastic water bottles for anticipated safety and health emergencies.