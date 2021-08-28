LETTER: Northam's headstone comment was wrong

Northam’s comment about headstones

was wrong

In “‘Desecrated’ headstones heading to rightful spot,” Aug. 24, Gov. Ralph Northam was mistaken when he said this “would not happen to a white cemetery.” It can and has happened!

In the 1950s, a very large Catholic cemetery in Syracuse, N.Y., dating to before the Civil War, was lost when developers bought the land for potential development. In 1968, Wegmans purchased the property and paved over the cemetery site for a parking lot.

Buried in St. Joseph’s Cemetery were possibly as many as 6,000 individuals, nearly all of German descent with a minority number of Irish. My great-great-grandparents were probably among those Germans, as I have a record of their lot purchase. Only about 500 individuals who had been buried in the cemetery were identified and moved to a nearby Assumption Cemetery.

Also in that cemetery is a common grave site for those who could not be identified. None of the headstones survived.