LETTER: Northam's vaccine priorities are wrong

Northam’s vaccine priorities are wrong

Gov. Ralph Northam seems to be trying to atone for his black-face/KKK photos by prioritizing vaccines for prisoners, immigrants and homeless people ahead of hard-working, law-abiding citizens who have been locked up in our homes for almost a year.

My wife and I obey the law and have paid taxes since our teens. She is in her 70s with a compromised immune system and heart issues. But she is in line behind killers, rapists, abusers, druggies, non-citizen immigrants, etc. You can keep prisoners safe by keeping them locked up in their cells, away from other inmates, and barring visitors.

Where is the fairness? This from the same governor who thinks it’s OK to attempt abortion on full-term babies if the mother and her doctor choose to kill it. I can’t wait to see what his next stupid action is.

Bob Peterson

Stafford