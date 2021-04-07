LETTER: Not all veterans are conservative Republicans

Not all veterans

are conservative Republicans

As an aging Vietnam veteran (1st Infantry Division, June 1965– January ’66) may I voice a quiet demurrer to the notion that current immigration issues are posing a threat to veterans’ benefits or care, as insinuated in the March 28 op-ed by Mr. Daniel Cortez [“Aging Vietnam veterans face another crisis”]?

I suspect that Mr. Cortez’s political beliefs and advocacy are the reasons that he found it necessary to include this unsupported and obviously partisan comment throughout his op-ed.

As far as rising gas prices are concerned, it is more likely the result of changing seasonal blends of petroleum products and the loss of refining capacity in Texas during the recent cold snap there.

Also, to refresh Mr. Cortez’s memory, the barbed wire and fencing around the Capitol is the result of “porous borders” that permitted right-wing mobs to overrun it on Jan. 6.

No doubt that Mr. Cortez is unhappy that political change has happened, but he would do well to remember that not all veterans are conservative Republicans.

Arthur Podsiadlo

Unionville