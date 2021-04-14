 Skip to main content
LETTER: Not enough minorities in photo of women leaders
Not enough minorities in photo of women leaders

Regarding “Stafford highlights women leaders” [April 11], it’s great that Stafford County recognized women staff members in leadership positions in the commonwealth’s attorney office, the courts, the sheriff’s office, fire and rescue, and county government on March 16 during the Board of Supervisors’ annual proclamation honoring Women’s History Month.

But look closely at the photo. Where are the people of color? Where are the minorities? There seems to be only one.

I’m glad they are hiring women, but now let’s make sure the county is also hiring Black and brown women, and other minorities. For a county that proclaims inclusivity on the front page of its website, they need to do a much better job here.

Bill Johnson–Miles

Stafford

