Letter: Not impressed by editorial or Spanberger

Your Dec. 3 editorial fawning over Congresswoman Spanberger left me unimpressed. Your readers deserved you to dig deeper. Surely, caring about one's constituents—putting them first, even—does not mark a "refreshing new type of politician." That work is the bare minimum to be expected of one's representative in a democratic republic.

What we need, in my opinion, is someone smart and savvy enough to figure out how to cure Congress' fiscal incontinence. Yet, your editorial reveals that a pressing concern for Spanberger is securing earmarks. Your piece used the rebranded term Community Project Funding, but they're still earmarks. More spending to keep the masses happy is the same-old, same-old type of politician.

And the notion that Spanberger is somehow apolitical, merely looking out for her flock, is belied by her ongoing efforts to secure a party position advising on battleground districts. In other words, her current focus is to protect battleground seats for Democrats in future elections and retake the House majority. Not so refreshing, after all.

Donn Meindertsma

Ruckersville