Letter: Not paying your fair share is un-American

Not paying your fair share is un-American

I am confused by a recent letter-writer who stated that asking the wealthiest Americans to pay their fair share of taxes is wrong [“Stop condemning people for being successful,” Dec. 8].

He seems to believe that because one is wealthy and has tax attorneys and legal representatives working for them they should be allowed to avoid paying any taxes. These same people benefit from public transportation, health care, policing, education, legal and other systems that are supported in large part by state and federal budgets.

Do these individuals not receive any assistance from state and federal government agencies, grants, loans and other assistance? The answer is, of course, they benefit, and asking them to pay their fair share is not un-American it is a very American and the right thing to do to help reduce the tax burden on those less affluent and those unable to pay their way around the tax system.

Sandy Kenyon

Spotsylvania