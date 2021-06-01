LETTER: Nothing from the government is free

Nothing from the government is really free
The FLS recently published a good article on how one established what a “fair share” of taxes is. It’s a good question. There’s always been a populist tendency to increase the taxes on corporations, including a current proposal to sock corporations with a 33.4 percent tax increase.
However, let’s take a look at just where those evil corporations get their money:
Quite simply, from us. Corporations get their money from selling products and services. Looking at basic economics, if the costs (includes taxes) of a corporation go up, the prices they charge also have to go up so that they can stay in business.
Not only that, but if governments are purchasing those goods and services, the taxpayers are also paying increased costs several times over. Since most corporations have to buy goods and services themselves in order to do business, it’s the perfect pyramid scheme paid for by … us.
The Biden administration took office claiming that those who make under $400,000 per year wouldn’t see their taxes go up to pay for the spendathon they’ve started. Technically, that may still be true. Increased prices on stuff aren’t taxes.
However, it doesn’t make any difference what label you put on the money coming out of our pockets. We’re still on the losing end of the transaction if corporate taxes go up. They’re just hoping we’re not bright enough to realize we’re about to be fleeced.
Some larcenous pols have also taken aim at small businesses and farms by proposing to subject inheritances to capital gains taxes and end the stepped-up basis for evaluation of estates. What this means in practical terms is pretty much the end of family-owned businesses.
The late, great author Robert Heinlein is credited with the slogan that “there’s no such thing as a free lunch.” It’ s about time we woke up and realized that there’s also nothing “free” from the government. One way or the other, we’ll all be paying for it.
William Moore
Ladysmith