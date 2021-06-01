LETTER: Nothing from the government is free

Nothing from the government is really free

The FLS recently published a good article on how one established what a “fair share” of taxes is. It’s a good question. There’s always been a populist tendency to increase the taxes on corporations, including a current proposal to sock corporations with a 33.4 percent tax increase.

However, let’s take a look at just where those evil corporations get their money:

Quite simply, from us. Corporations get their money from selling products and services. Looking at basic economics, if the costs (includes taxes) of a corporation go up, the prices they charge also have to go up so that they can stay in business.

Not only that, but if governments are purchasing those goods and services, the taxpayers are also paying increased costs several times over. Since most corporations have to buy goods and services themselves in order to do business, it’s the perfect pyramid scheme paid for by … us.

The Biden administration took office claiming that those who make under $400,000 per year wouldn’t see their taxes go up to pay for the spendathon they’ve started. Technically, that may still be true. Increased prices on stuff aren’t taxes.