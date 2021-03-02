LETTER: Nothing unifying about Biden or his administration

Nothing unifying about Biden or his administration

A call for unity? During Joe Biden’s inaugural address, he stated that he wanted to be president for all Americans. Biden–Harris are off to an auspicious start.

On his first day, President Biden signed an executive order which cancels the Keystone Pipeline, a win for climate change advocates and a loss of 1,000 union jobs and another 10,000 related jobs.

Biden also signed an executive order which rescinds a ban on U.S. government funding for foreign nonprofits that perform or promote abortions. Why are we being forced to pay for this?

Another executive order requires non-citizens to be included in the census. In Article 1 Section 2 of the United States Constitution, it mandates that an official count be taken of the population. One purpose of the census is to determine the number of constituents in each state. In accordance with 18 USC 611—Voting by aliens: “It shall be unlawful for any alien to vote in any federal election.”

Biden signed an executive order which mandates Immigration, Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol to only target illegals known to be a direct threat. According to several law enforcement officials, this is a disaster.