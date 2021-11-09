 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Now that Republicans are happy, can they stop crying voter fraud?
1 comment

Letter: Now that Republicans are happy, can they stop crying voter fraud?

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

I’m very disappointed with the results of last Tuesday’s election. However, I’m going to state out loud that, while my people mostly lost, the election was fair.

A record number of voters came out in an off year to cast their ballots in state and local elections. The ballots were counted. The winners have been declared. We’ve made it easier for folks in Virginia and in many states to vote. That’s good news. We should want all voices heard.

Will there be an insurrection in our state’s capitol or our local courthouse claiming voter fraud and a stolen election? No. Of course there won’t be. In this country, we have elections. We count votes. The winners are happy. The losers are sad.

But we don’t attempt to overthrow the government when our team loses power. We don’t lie and get others to back our lie about rigged elections, voter fraud, and other falsehoods and conspiracies.

It’s time to take stock and think. Those whose candidates won should celebrate that win. Celebrate our democracy. Celebrate America. But, please, think about it. We don’t have fair, safe, and free elections only when one side wins and rigged, illegitimate ones when the other side wins.

If anything comes out of Tuesday’s election results, it should be an acknowledgement that in our country we have a system of voting that works. We need to stop the big 2020 election lie now. That election was not stolen and neither was Tuesday’s.

We have many problems facing us and legitimate concerns on both sides of the aisle. What we do not have is overwhelming voter fraud in this country, and we need to stop weakening our democracy by continuing to say we do.

Rebecca Murray

Spotsylvania

1 comment

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert