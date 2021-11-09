Letter: Now that Republicans are happy, can they stop crying voter fraud?

I’m very disappointed with the results of last Tuesday’s election. However, I’m going to state out loud that, while my people mostly lost, the election was fair.

A record number of voters came out in an off year to cast their ballots in state and local elections. The ballots were counted. The winners have been declared. We’ve made it easier for folks in Virginia and in many states to vote. That’s good news. We should want all voices heard.

Will there be an insurrection in our state’s capitol or our local courthouse claiming voter fraud and a stolen election? No. Of course there won’t be. In this country, we have elections. We count votes. The winners are happy. The losers are sad.

But we don’t attempt to overthrow the government when our team loses power. We don’t lie and get others to back our lie about rigged elections, voter fraud, and other falsehoods and conspiracies.

It’s time to take stock and think. Those whose candidates won should celebrate that win. Celebrate our democracy. Celebrate America. But, please, think about it. We don’t have fair, safe, and free elections only when one side wins and rigged, illegitimate ones when the other side wins.