Letter: Now that the monuments are coming down...

Now that the monuments are coming down ...

In light of all these Confederate statues and monuments being torn down, we need to look further into this phenomenon.

Perhaps the Civil War battles, which were credited as Confederate victories should be dismantled and condos erected on those sites. This should include, but not be limited to, the battles at Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville and Manassas.

The money generated by selling these properties could be used to expand the battlefields which were won by the North.

Arthur Fay

Spotsylvania