 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Now that the monuments are coming down...
0 comments

Letter: Now that the monuments are coming down...

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Now that the monuments are coming down ...

In light of all these Confederate statues and monuments being torn down, we need to look further into this phenomenon.

Perhaps the Civil War battles, which were credited as Confederate victories should be dismantled and condos erected on those sites. This should include, but not be limited to, the battles at Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville and Manassas.

The money generated by selling these properties could be used to expand the battlefields which were won by the North.

Arthur Fay

Spotsylvania

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert