Letter: NRA

The NRA turned to politics; now turn away

What happened to the National Rifle Association of my youth? I remember receiving gun safety training from NRA instructors as a Cub Scout, Boy Scout and in 4-H.

The NRA’s principle focus was weapon safety. “Consider every gun loaded when handling it!” “Don’t point your gun at anybody!” “Make sure your parents are with you when handling a gun!”

These were repeated over and over by competent NRA instructors, who also taught classes on care and maintenance of guns.

When I entered the military in 1973, range officials could tell right away which recruits had received NRA training.

When did the NRA change into a political action committee? In 1974, the NRA began shifting its rhetoric from the importance of weapon safety, to the government is going to take your guns.

Million of dollars raised by the NRA were filtered into campaign dollars to make sure gun control legislation died in legislatures at the local, state and national levels, instead of educating even more gun owners on gun safety.

Thanks to the NRA’s leadership, we are back to the days of the wild West. I see people wearing a gun, and even more with concealed weapons permits. The sales of guns and ammunition skyrocket after every tragic shooting incident.

What hunter needs an assault weapon, a 30-round magazine and bulletproof vest? When did deer start shooting back?

Today’s military personnel are true professionals, so why do we need a “well regulated militia,” and exactly who regulates the militia? Additionally, all gun control legislation is subject to judicial review.

Wise up, America! Protect yourself against ourselves. Demand reasonable gun control legislation. Get the NRA back to its primary mission—teaching weapon safety to America’s youth.

Steve Robertson

Spotsylvania