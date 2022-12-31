Letter: Nuclear fusion—good news!

Recently, The Free Lance–Star reported that for the first time, the amount of energy produced from nuclear fusion exceeded the amount of energy necessary for the reaction to occur.

I hope that you continue to report on this process because of the great need to provide us with unlimited clean energy that is not the result of burning fossil fuels.

Should there be any doubt that climate change, such as the recent massive cold front sweeping North America or the rapidly declining water supply in the Western U.S., is not the result of climate change. We need nuclear fusion for the survival of life on Earth, and we need it now.

Augustus Cotera

Spotsylvania