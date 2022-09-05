Letter: Nuclear fusion is only clean source of energy

Nuclear fusion is the only clean source

of energy

In the Aug. 4 letter to the editor, “Editorial on need to reduce fossil fuels ignored nuclear power,” Mr. Hans Bader contends that “there is no better way to fight global warming and protect the environment than by expanding nuclear power.” I presume that by “nuclear power,” Mr. Bader is referring to the present worldwide use of nuclear fission in power plants.

Whereas I agree that any energy source is better than burning fossil fuels, his contention that “nuclear power is the safest form of energy” is incorrect. There is considerable toxic waste in spent fuel rods which have to be safely disposed underground.

The only source of pollution-free energy is nuclear fusion. Basically, this process is the energy source of heat and light of all the stars in the universe, including, of course, our own sun. The conversion of hydrogen into helium results in an excess of matter, which was first discovered by Albert Einstein.

Today, much research is being done, including at the Plasma Science and Fusion Center located at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, planning on a viable power plant by the year 2050. With the recent multibillion-dollar funding of the Climate Change Study Commission by the Biden administration, our nation will again assume world leadership in the search for the ultimate source of limitless clean energy for planet Earth.

Augustus Cotera

Spotsylvania