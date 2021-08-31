LETTER: Nurse's responsibility to public is to get vaccinated

Nurses have

responsibility to public to get shot

I read the front-page story of a nurse who is unwilling to get the COVID shots, but wants to continue to work in the ER at Mary Washington Healthcare. She wants the right to make an informed decision for herself and not be forced by the hospital to have the injections.

My question is: Do we as patients of MWH get to choose who provides our medical care?

I, for one, do not want anyone working on me who has not been vaccinated. The hospital has made the right decision, and if staff members choose not to take the vaccines, then they choose to leave their jobs as medical care staff.

It is sad that misinformation, poor judgment and fear have put so many people in a difficult position. The shots are saving lives, reducing the need for hospitalizations and reducing the spread of the virus.

Yes, you have rights, but they come with responsibilities. Individuals who serve the public also have a responsibility to the public, and not spreading the virus or misinformation should be pretty high on the list.

Sandy Kenyon

Spotsylvania