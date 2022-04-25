Letter: Ode to our gingko

An ode to Fredericksburg’s blooming ginkgo

I visited the Fredericksburg battlefield several years ago and experienced the scene described in the short poem below. I hope that your readers may be interested in it—the tree should be leafing out about now.

The Ginkgo Tree at Fredericksburg

The largest ginkgo tree I’ve ever seen

Is in the battlefield cemetery at

Fredericksburg.

The proud and grieving family of a

forgotten soldier

Surely planted the sapling by his

headstone

Hoping to shade his rest in beauty.

The tree has been faithful over a

century since,

And its trunk has grown over the

soldier’s marker.

The roots have reached to embrace him

Like a mother who will not leave him.

Joel Smithwick

Greenville, S.C.