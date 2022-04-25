Letter: Ode to our gingko

An ode to Fredericksburg’s blooming ginkgo
I visited the Fredericksburg battlefield several years ago and experienced the scene described in the short poem below. I hope that your readers may be interested in it—the tree should be leafing out about now.
The Ginkgo Tree at Fredericksburg
The largest ginkgo tree I’ve ever seen
Is in the battlefield cemetery at
Fredericksburg.
The proud and grieving family of a
forgotten soldier
Surely planted the sapling by his
headstone
Hoping to shade his rest in beauty.
The tree has been faithful over a
century since,
And its trunk has grown over the
soldier’s marker.
The roots have reached to embrace him
Like a mother who will not leave him.
Joel Smithwick
Greenville, S.C.