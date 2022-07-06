Letter: Of course Jan. 6 hearings have been one-sided

Of course Jan. 6 hearings have been one-sided

I am writing to voice agreement with the recent letter from Richard Ford, “Jan. 6 hearings are one-sided.” While the Select Committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol has presented compelling evidence of the actions undertaken by former president Trump and his advisors to overturn the 2020 presidential election, nearly every significant witness called to testify before the committee has been a Republican. Several (Bill Barr, Bill Stepian, Greg Jacob, Steven Engel, Richard Donaghue, Jeffrey Rosen, Cassidy Hutchinson) either served in the Trump administration or on his campaign, and others (Rusty Bowers, Brad Raffensbarger, Gabriel Sterling, Chris Stirewalt) were Trump supporters and voted for Trump in 2020. So, Mr. Ford is correct. The evidence presented thus far by the Jan. 6 Committee has been one-sided because it has come almost exclusively from Republican witnesses. That should not be surprising, however.