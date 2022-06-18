Letter: Of mom, Nixon, and Fox

Of my mother, Richard Nixon, and Fox News

Watching the Jan. 6 hearings, I flashed back to my mother, who loved Nixon.

My diary in 1968 was a childish reflection of her full-throttled devotion. During Watergate, her 100% support eroded away under the evidence and facts that were undeniably true—her hero was flawed, a crook, and unworthy of her admiration.

Instead of pitying her, I admire her. Her willingness to sit there and hear the facts in order to process what really happened was inspiring.

I find it shocking—shocking—that, at the time of writing, Fox News was not offering their viewers the same opportunity. After all, it was their commentators who were furiously calling, emailing, and texting Trump demanding that he tell his loyalists to leave the Capitol.

Despite that, this “news station” has brainwashed its audience to believe that there was widespread election fraud and that Trump was a great president.

As the first public hearing proved, the pitiful truth of the former president’s inability to follow the Constitution and accept the truth resulted in his efforts to overthrow a peaceful transfer of presidential power. To those people, like my mom, who believed they were being true Americans by supporting their president, the reality is that their loyalty was misplaced and they have been duped.

Like Watergate, the Jan. 6 committee has uncovered a criminal plan of unbelievable complexity and includes the involvement of White House and congressional co-conspirators.It is my hope that these enlightened former supporters of Trump will encourage the Republican Party to put forth a slate of electable and truthful future representatives in our country.

Julie Kay

Fredericksburg