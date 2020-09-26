LETTER: Offended desecrate the flag every day

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Offended desecrate the flag every day

As a 5-point veteran, I don’t understand how kneeling against perceived systematic injustice and exercising your First Amendment rights is inciting anger from patriots who physically desecrate the flag they profess to love by flying it in a pickup truck, letting it touch dirt, and flying it in the rain and at night in poor conditions.

I’m sure when they are done with it, they fold it properly and place it in their homes in a place of reverence.

It’s interesting to listen to our patriots loudly proclaim how flag burners need to be sent directly to jail when I don’t remember ever seeing a flag burnt in my presence. But I see our flag desecrated every day in the above manner.

You are not worthy of questioning anyone’s treatment of the flag nor their patriotism, along with all those who got deferments to avoid service.

Harvey Holcombe

Locust Grove