LETTER: Office Hall Plantation's 19th century kitchen crumbles

Plantation’s 19th-century kitchen crumbles

A real estate agent told me some years ago that you cannot stop development—only slow the pace. Here in King George, that is certainly evident.

A casualty of that fact just happened last year to one of our historic buildings near the intersection of State Route 3 and U.S. 301. It is true that we can not save all things that are considered historic, and a good example is the 19th- century brick kitchen that was part of Office Hall farm and/or plantation.

Those two brick 19th-century buildings were in good, substantial shape, but after being moved from their original location, the roof of the old brick kitchen has almost completely fallen into the middle of the structure. Presently, the brick walls look as they will be next.

Yes, in this fast-paced world we cannot stop development, but we can do better than just conceding to that fact. Could the buildings have been taken care of by some better preservation method or at least been maintained before moving it to its new location?

Indeed, preservation costs precious time and monies, but if you have an original building dating to the middle 1800s, maybe those could have been prioritized differently.