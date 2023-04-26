Our father, (Fredericksburg resident) Larry Valade, recently passed away. We were impressed with the local Office of Voter Registration, which sent Dad’s estate a notification saying that Dad was stricken from the voter rolls and was no longer eligible to vote by absentee ballot.

This is a step up from the notification process when our mother died in 2015. Somehow or another, they managed to remove both Mom and Dad from the voter rolls at that time. (When Dad went to vote following Mom’s death, he discovered that he was also dead and no longer eligible to vote.)

Dad, ever resourceful, pulled on his Monty Python Spamalot “I’m not dead yet” T-shirt and went down to the Office of Voter Registration to notify them that he was, indeed, not dead yet and needed to be put back on the rolls. The office promptly restored Dad’s ability to vote, and Dad happily voted in the next 14 years or so of elections.

It’s good to see that the Office of Voter Registration has upped its game and is seeing to it that only living, eligible voters are indeed voting.

James Valade

Crystal River, Florida