LETTER: Officers most likely to die during confrontations

Officers most likely to die during confrontations

We are again seeing “peaceful” protests, with associated rioting, looting and destruction of businesses due to another police shooting—this time, the killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

The protesters, Democrats and mainstream media are again reporting that a Black person has a far more likely chance of being shot than a white person.

They are correct.

The Washington Post has been recording data on police shootings since 2015. Their data shows Blacks (31 per million), Hispanics (23 per million), and whites (13 per million) were killed by police shootings over the last six years.

But it does not report killings of one other group.

There are approximately 900,000 law enforcement officers in the U.S. According to FBI reports, from 2015–2020, a total of 282 officers were shot and killed in the line of duty. This works out to 313 per million for law enforcement officers.

This is 10 times higher than for Blacks and 24 times higher than for whites. It is far more likely a law enforcement officer will be shot by a suspect than the reverse.