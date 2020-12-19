LETTER: Old song tells enduring truth: love one another

Old song tells enduring truth: love one another

Almost 70 years before COVID-19, there was a song written with lyrics that appear to speak perfectly to us this year.

“I Wish You Love” was so popular that throughout the years it was recorded by over 100 international artists and as recently as 2018.

Its lyrics wish us a kiss, health, to save us from the storm, to have bluebirds lift our hearts to sing and most of all wishes us love always.

It is an accepted belief that love conquers all. That it is kind, patient, hopeful, believing and bearing all things. When we reflect such love, we see the kindness and goodwill that is being sent everywhere by caring people.

This love also inspires us to action: voicing our support for the sacrifice of doctors, nurses and first responders; volunteering our time to help those who need care, are alone or have no means of support; and feeding those in need through the many groups that buy, prepare and distribute food.

Although restrictions on gathering challenge us to ignore Christmas this year, the generosity and selflessness that abounds all around us is too strong. It encourages us to live and love with outrageous hope.