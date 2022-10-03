Letter: On BYU racism comment

I'm sorry to see The Free Lance–Star publish “What happened at BYU game isn’t unique,” Sept. 8.

First, a thorough investigation showed that the racial slur at BYU never happened, and like so many racial hoaxes today was made up by the Duke player. For sympathy? Who knows.

In our country, where people of color now make up 43% of our population, the demand for racial incidents exceeds the supply. Hence, the growing number of hoaxes.

As for the other incidents to which the author makes reference? Who knows, but as with critical race theory in schools, there is a strong demand to inculcate a sense of victimization and self-pity in our most vulnerable population.

I am disappointed that the FLS did not exercise better judgment before printing it.

Paul S. Cariker

Spotsylvania