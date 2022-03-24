Letter: on Youngkin VCCS editorial

Youngkin is winning on education

The March 16 editorial “Gov. Youngkin keeps failing on education,” itself failed on several accounts. First, the headline suggests that the governor has failed in other aspects of education beyond those purported in this editorial, yet neglected to mention what those other failures might be.

The editorial itself uses statistics to make a point, which on close examination prove the exact opposite of that which it is trying to make. Using the under-18 population decrease to explain partially the reduction in community college enrollment, it neglects to mention that the under-18 population (which decreased by 1.4 percent in the previous decade) makes up almost none of the college’s enrollments. Instead, the 27 percent decrease in enrollment should be measured against the over-18 population, which increased over 10 percent during the period.

The excuse of low unemployment also is not put in context. There are still over 300,000 unfilled jobs in the state and many tens of thousands of unemployed. Surely, there are additional steps that the community college system could take to fulfill its mandated function of preparing Virginians for employment.

Also, the editorial fails to mention that the law that set up the community college system clearly mandates that the VCCS coordinate with the governor on major issues. Surely, the appointment of a chancellor who may have the major voice in running the system for decades to come is a major issue.

Lastly, Gov. Youngkin’s proposed budget increases funding for the VCCS by almost 10 percent, making a significant restoration of the cuts under the previous administration.

Lester Gabriel

Stafford