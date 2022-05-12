Letter: One-sided views are detrimental to society

One-sided views are detrimental to society

We are witnessing how a one-sided view is forcing its will on our daily life. Seventy-five years ago an interesting point was made about this matter: “Our hatred of the things we are destroying may prevent us from understanding it, and we may love it so much that we cannot destroy it unless we are blinded by such hatred. But if that is so, there will once more, as so often in the past, be change but no progress.” [The Idea of History, p.334] The values we all agree on such as free speech, civil liberties, economic freedom, etc… benefit all, even those with a one-sided view. Let’s not forget what Lord Acton observed in the 19th century: “Absolute power corrupts, absolutely.”