LETTER; Only a total lockdown will save us

Total lockdown

of nation is needed

This country and the world are facing a calamity of biblical proportions. The virus continues to spread and kill people. Why? Lack of proper response in the beginning by our trusted leaders, who are supposed to protect us, and the people who think of nothing but unfounded conspiracies.

The lockdowns and re-openings have done nothing to quell the spread. Unless we lock down this country for at least a month and pass a stimulus bill that will cover everyone for that time period, it will only get worse. people lika virus is here for self preservation.

The virus will continue to mutate to the point that all attempts to quell it will only mean perhaps of millions dying. Focus must be on it, and nothing else matters.

Politics will not solve our problem. Only by an offensive war on it will save us. So let us go on a war footing and lock down the country by air, land and sea. Allow no one to travel here or there. Tough choices have to be contemplated, otherwise we will be history. Mandate masks, and fine those who don’t wear them.