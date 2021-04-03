LETTER: Only nuclear fusion offers unlimited clean energy

Only nuclear fusion offers unlimited clean energy
Recently the subject of nuclear fusion has appeared in print news, for which we should all be grateful. If the peoples of our nation and the world are to survive on this Earth, the availability of oxygen for life processes is paramount.
We must cease polluting our atmosphere with carbon dioxide by burning fossil fuels. The use of solar panels, wind turbines and existing nuclear fission reactors is limited and incapable of continuing our present and expanding level of civilization.
The only unlimited source of energy is nuclear fusion, with reactors replacing existing power plants.
Fusion is the system our sun uses to generate heat and light. The simplest explanation of this process is the conversion of hydrogen atoms into helium, with the extra mass developed being emitted as heat and light, as first delineated by Albert Einstein.
At present, in the United States, research in nuclear fusion is being done at the Plasma Science and Fusion Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. More advanced research is being done in a program known as ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor), located in southern France, by a consortium of The European Union and a group of countries consisting of China, India, Japan and others, including the United States.
However, the major contributor thus far to ITER has been China, which is rapidly building an alternate device to ITER, called the China Fusion Engineering Test Reactor (CFETR). Chinese scientists expect to have a working reactor by 2040.
With the recent appointment of a climate change study group, the Biden administration has recognized the opportunity and responsibility of our nation to assume world leadership in research leading to the unlimited energy of nuclear fusion.
Augustus Cotera
Spotsylvania