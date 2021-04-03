LETTER: Only nuclear fusion offers unlimited clean energy

Only nuclear fusion offers unlimited clean energy

Recently the subject of nuclear fusion has appeared in print news, for which we should all be grateful. If the peoples of our nation and the world are to survive on this Earth, the availability of oxygen for life processes is paramount.

We must cease polluting our atmosphere with carbon dioxide by burning fossil fuels. The use of solar panels, wind turbines and existing nuclear fission reactors is limited and incapable of continuing our present and expanding level of civilization.

The only unlimited source of energy is nuclear fusion, with reactors replacing existing power plants.

Fusion is the system our sun uses to generate heat and light. The simplest explanation of this process is the conversion of hydrogen atoms into helium, with the extra mass developed being emitted as heat and light, as first delineated by Albert Einstein.