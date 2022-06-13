Letter: Open letter to Abigail Spanberger on gun violence

Open letter to Abigail Spanberger on gun violence

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger,

Thank you so much for your June 2 commentary about gun safety in The Free Lance–Star, my local newspaper. I have been a longtime reader of The Free Lance–Star, and it is always great to hear from those who want to change Fredericksburg and Virginia for the better.

Like you, I am also a mother, and I am constantly worried about my daughter’s safety; no American should fear being murdered, and no parent should fear the safety of their child when they’re supposed to be somewhere safe. Within the span of only one month, people have died from gun violence in a grocery store, school and hospital. A day after you posted your commentary, another shooting happened, this time local to us in Virginia.

I agree with your stance about gun violence, and I am so happy that someone in Congress is willing to tackle it. For the past several days I have been following Uvalde, and it is disheartening to hear talks of all the ways to prevent future shootings—everything except actual gun safety. I have lost several friends to suicide, especially when I was in high school. Safe storage laws as well as your point about moving toward restricting assault-style weapons is a great start to keeping Virginia safe.

Thank you again for representing my family and me.

Jo Molina

Spotsylvania