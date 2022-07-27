Letter: Open the draft to all genders

It’s time to open up the draft to all genders

I am confused by the continued objection to requiring women to register for the military draft.

As of 2020, 18.7% of the active military were assigned female at birth. They are serving in every specialty. They can and are doing the job. The have fought, bled, and died alongside their male counterparts in recent wars.

Even if one were opposed for some reason to forcing women to serve in combat arms, currently it takes five to seven “rear area” personnel to support each combat arms soldier in direct contact with the enemy.

Every female drafted to fill a support role would free up a drafted male to carry a bayonet to the field.

Adding to the confusion is the current movement to normalize the multitude of gender identities. This raises many questions. Is a trans woman exempt from registering for the draft? Is a trans man required to register for the draft?

In a future national emergency that would require the need to activate the draft, there appears to be no logical reason, based on recent experience, to limit the pool of eligible people to one identified gender, when the last decades have shown all can serve honorably.

Given the ongoing recruiting crisis in the military, our leaders need to change this now, opening the draft to all genders.

Todd Blose

Stafford