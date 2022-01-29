Letter: Open your home, heart to children in foster care

Open your home, heart to children in foster care

Historically, the new year is a time for new beginnings and hope for something better in the coming year. However, it’s important to keep in mind that this is not a time of renewal for all. For many young people in the foster care system, this time of year can be difficult. They may have just spent their first holiday season apart from their family, or it’s another year gone by waiting for a permanent home.

As a regional director at UMFS, a statewide child and family services nonprofit organization that oversees one of the most comprehensive foster care programs in the commonwealth, I know that finding loving, adoptive homes for so many young people can be challenging. If you have considered foster care or adoption in Virginia, there has never been a better time to open your home; there are currently more than 5,000 young people in foster care in the commonwealth and 700 young people awaiting adoption.

Children have but one childhood. If you have room in your homes—and in your hearts—to foster or adopt a child or teen in 2022, I hope you will consider exploring the possibility.

Emily Clark

Fredericksburg