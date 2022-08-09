Letter: Opinion page should present more balance

Opinion page should present more balance

Living in Stafford for 50 years, I raised five children and tried to be a law-abiding citizen. The Free Lance–Star has been our newspaper during that time.

We are mostly independent voters, looking for information and fairness in print. I am increasingly disappointed in the intense liberal political direction of the FLS editorial section.

I am disappointed at what are repeated comments undermining Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration that find fault rather than remain objective as the governor lives up to majority community concerns regarding race, education, and law enforcement.

I try to respect Opinion Page Editor Martin Davis’ Democratic leanings journalistically, but the public expects balance, not a page for only Democratic talking points.

I read about recent polls from the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs saying 49% of Virginians approve of Youngkins’ job as governor, with 38 percent objecting. Why cannot the newspaper be more fair discussing respected polls like this and a respected liberal governor, Douglas Wilder, and laud the present administration’s achievements?

Wilder showed courage citing failures in the democratic candidate during the election. Media should show more fairness showing the genuine bipartisan achievements of not just the republican Youngkin but Democrat congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

Is it wrong to expect the FLS to call down not just conservatives, but democratic irresponsibility as well when energy and food prices are still too high? Sadly, not all liberals support representation like Spanberger, who is cited as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress.

Like our political officials, we hope the FLS management hears us rather than readers finding more balanced publications.

Marie Tate

Falmouth