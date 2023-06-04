In recent months, there has been heightened attention on TikTok and attempts from Congress to ban it at the federal level. In Virginia, our Senate has already banned the app on state devices, and the legislature is considering a statewide ban. While I understand the desire to protect user data and ensure that foreign actors cannot gain access to Americans’ sensitive information, a TikTok ban is the wrong way to go about it.

As a computer programmer, I am intimately familiar with the coding that goes into building websites and applications. Under the terms of TikTok’s proposed agreement with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the U.S. government would have access to TikTok’s back-end systems, allowing it to directly monitor and address any security vulnerabilities. This is a step that no other social media platform has taken.

A ban on TikTok would not effectively address security concerns when platforms like Facebook and Snapchat are able to continue collecting U.S. user data in light of egregious data leaks. If this legislation doesn’t protect Americans, who is benefiting from the proposed ban on TikTok? If you look at how Meta’s, Alphabet’s, and Snap’s stocks soared immediately following the congressional hearing on TikTok — and how certain members of Congress are invested in these companies — you may find answers.

I hope to see Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine oppose a ban on TikTok and examine why some of their colleagues in Congress may be pushing for it.

Mikhail McCarty

Fredericksburg