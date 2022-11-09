Letter: Opposed to proposed Lake Anna Resort

2. Similarly, the consumption of 100,000 gallons/day of potable water provides a reliable estimate of the scope and size of any onsite wastewater treatment system, which would present an even greater environmental risk to existing potable ground water wells in the adjoining residential and commercial properties. Moreover, the Lake Anna Plaza site directly across New Bridge Road/Route 208 has already demonstrated that private wastewater treatment systems are difficult at best to successfully design and operate to all certification standards. This places Louisa County, its taxpayers, and all existing Lake Anna residents at significant fiscal and environmental risk should the proposed project be approved and later fail to meet its fiscal and operational requirements. (Note: I understand that the Louisa Board of Supervisors approved and Louisa County has already proffered a purchase offer on the Lake Anna Wastewater treatment system. While this action will potentially ensure compliance, it sets a terrible precedent that developers will get bailed out of failure to meet the conditions of their conditional use permits and be made financially whole at taxpayer expense. The Lake Anna Plaza example should be a bellwether event that the county governments should not be in the business of granting approval to any questionable development project.)