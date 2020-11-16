LETTER: Orrock's commitment to constituents is rare

Orrock’s commitment to constituents is rare
Thank you to Rob Hedelt for his article about Del. Bobby Orrock recently receiving an honorary Future Farmers of America degree [“Teacher and legislator Bobby Orrock gets FFA honor for a lifetime teaching young people,” Nov. 11].
I especially appreciated Mr. Hedelt’s personal tribute at the end of the article: “Of all the local politicians I’ve known and covered over the years, Orrock is one of the ones I respect the most … he has an underlying decency and honesty that make him somewhat unusual these days.”
Having known Orrock since I volunteered on his first campaign in 1989, I whole-heartedly agree with Mr. Hedelt’s comments. My wife served as his legislative assistant for five years, and during the 1994 General Assembly session, I had the privilege of serving as his legislative assistant. Though we unfortunately no longer live in Bobby’s district, he still stays in touch with us.
During my time working for Orrock, one of his traits that most impressed me was his tireless commitment to public service as a volunteer in his community and in his political service in Richmond. When people came to him for help with a state government matter, I never once heard him ask whether they contributed to his campaign, voted for him, or with which political party they were affiliated.
Bobby’s willingness to serve the public good, regardless of party affiliation, has enabled him to be a highly respected and effective legislator.
Bobby got into politics to serve his community, and he has been a faithful public servant for more than three decades. During a time when many politicians act like the public is there to serve them, Bobby’s commitment to servant leadership is rare and appreciated.
Robert L. Williams Jr.
Spotsylvania
