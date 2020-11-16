LETTER: Orrock's commitment to constituents is rare

Orrock’s commitment to constituents is rare

Thank you to Rob Hedelt for his article about Del. Bobby Orrock recently receiving an honorary Future Farmers of America degree [“Teacher and legislator Bobby Orrock gets FFA honor for a lifetime teaching young people,” Nov. 11].

I especially appreciated Mr. Hedelt’s personal tribute at the end of the article: “Of all the local politicians I’ve known and covered over the years, Orrock is one of the ones I respect the most … he has an underlying decency and honesty that make him somewhat unusual these days.”

Having known Orrock since I volunteered on his first campaign in 1989, I whole-heartedly agree with Mr. Hedelt’s comments. My wife served as his legislative assistant for five years, and during the 1994 General Assembly session, I had the privilege of serving as his legislative assistant. Though we unfortunately no longer live in Bobby’s district, he still stays in touch with us.