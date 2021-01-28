LETTER: Orwell's '1984' is still very relevant today

Orwell’s ‘1984’

is still very

relevant today

I noticed George Orwell’s “1984” has returned to the bestsellers lists for the last several weeks. It prompted me to pull a copy out of my library and re-read it.

My copy has an afterword by Erich Fromm. I found a couple of Mr. Fromm’s observations on the book particularly interesting:

1. “If I work for a big corporation which claims that its product is better than that of all competitors, the question whether this claim is justified or not in terms of ascertainable reality becomes irrelevant. What matters is that as long as I serve this particular corporation, this claim becomes ‘my’ truth, and I decline to examine whether it is an objectively valid truth.”

2. Regarding “doublethink”: “In a successful manipulation of the mind the person is no longer saying the opposite of what he thinks, but he thinks the opposite of what is true.”

3. “Truth is proven by the consensus of millions; to the slogan: ‘How can millions be wrong?”

Remind you of anything/anyone?