LETTER: Our doctor/governor didn't plan for vaccine distribution?

Governor didn’t plan for vaccine distribution?
You would think that a state whose governor is a doctor would have followed the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccines better. Virginia is near the bottom of the list.
The vaccine was developed under Operation Warp Speed. The distribution in Virginia is like a slow boat to China.
They knew for months that they were going to have to vaccinate 8.5 million people, and there seems to have been no future planning, just a last-minute reaction.
Meanwhile, Virginians are waiting and in desperate need of a vaccine.
Daniel Jasman
Stafford