LETTER: Our doctor/governor didn't plan for vaccine distribution?

Governor didn’t plan for vaccine distribution?

You would think that a state whose governor is a doctor would have followed the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccines better. Virginia is near the bottom of the list.

The vaccine was developed under Operation Warp Speed. The distribution in Virginia is like a slow boat to China.

They knew for months that they were going to have to vaccinate 8.5 million people, and there seems to have been no future planning, just a last-minute reaction.

Meanwhile, Virginians are waiting and in desperate need of a vaccine.

Daniel Jasman

Stafford