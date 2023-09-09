I want to spin off the public comments made by Jo Knight at the last Stafford Board of Supervisors meeting, with care and purpose. She is correct about the downward spiral of community, especially along Route 1 in the no named, downtown Stafford boondoggle.

I really don’t know her personally but know of her as one who also grew up in this place called home. I sympathize with folks who have become entangled in government nuances that do not necessarily translate to the good of the public, especially families who have lived here for generations.

The problem is with the leadership that gets elected to public office by families who move en masse into the area looking for a new life with all the amenities, including new schools, parks and transportation modality. As good as their desire is, it is far from anything truly within reach as the budgetary needs cannot support this overload, especially when criterial resources are also necessary for first responders.

I won’t speak to the other districts in the county, but the Aquia district (the heart of the county) is in a shamble, and our elected representation is too busy grooming herself for the next level of office, all the while in present capacity emanating a shopping list of events attended, when she should be looking for economic solutions that will provide generous revenue from investors and businesses alike.

I can’t overstate the fact we have fallen behind in garnering measurable proffers from the commercial sector that ultimately impact revenue and the strain thereof. In fact, we are behind Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg.

Currently, three board members are up for reelection with little appetite for change. Knowing my district and the two others (Darrell gets a pass) are out past the general election in 2024, vote cautiously.

Bryant Wilkerson

Stafford