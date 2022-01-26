Letter: Our representatives should serve their constituents not their party

Serve your constituents, not your party
I agree with Ron Parsons’ letter detailing how damaging the Democratic Party’s policies have been to our economy [“Mr. Billingsley wrote a good letter, but I disagree with his points,” Dec. 30, 2021]. And he is correct to cite Sen. Manchin for his clear thinking and well-reasoned opposition to them.
We should all be grateful to Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for opposing the grossest of the Democrats’ assaults on our republic, opposing the socialist Build Back Better giveaway and now Democratic assault on the core of the republic: preserving minority rights in the Senate.
But it should have never reached this point. We Virginians have two senators: Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. Where are they in all of this? Have they lost their sense of duty? Each of them should have joined Manchin and Sinema in opposition. They have been portrayed as moderates over their careers. But they are not. Viewing their positions on BBB, their support for the nuclear option in the senate, and their voting records that align quite closely to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, we must conclude that they are, in fact, socialists hiding in plain sight. Warner had said the original BBB didn’t spend enough money. That version claimed a cost of $2.7 trillion, but $6 trillion is a closer figure. And that is the Democrats’ playbook: giving away stuff we do not have.
I would like to think they are redeemable, but politics was never meant to be a career, and they have lost their way. We need new senators, ones that reject socialism, respect the republic and put our commonwealth ahead of their party. I’d like to see someone who has not lost their grounding, such as former Marine and current Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears.
Richard Dynes
Fredericksburg