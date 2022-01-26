Letter: Our representatives should serve their constituents not their party

Serve your constituents, not your party

But it should have never reached this point. We Virginians have two senators: Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. Where are they in all of this? Have they lost their sense of duty? Each of them should have joined Manchin and Sinema in opposition. They have been portrayed as moderates over their careers. But they are not. Viewing their positions on BBB, their support for the nuclear option in the senate, and their voting records that align quite closely to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, we must conclude that they are, in fact, socialists hiding in plain sight. Warner had said the original BBB didn’t spend enough money. That version claimed a cost of $2.7 trillion, but $6 trillion is a closer figure. And that is the Democrats’ playbook: giving away stuff we do not have.