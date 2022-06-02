Letter: Our servicemen didn't sacrifice their lives for state of country today

Soldiers didn’t die for state of our

country today

Though Memorial Day has passed, we should always remember the millions of American servicemen/women who are buried in national and private cemeteries in the U.S. and overseas. The overwhelming message from their muted voices is deafening.

If they could speak, they would be telling us they did not serve their country and sacrifice their lives to have a nation where illegal aliens swarm across our southern border, bringing in fentanyl and other narcotics to kill our youngsters and loved ones. They did not serve to see their country floundering knee deep in the quagmire of preventable runaway inflation.

They cannot understand why our blundering administration allows gas prices to soar when the solution lies directly beneath our feet. They did not serve to see criminals running rampant in our streets and protestors threatening the Supreme Court and its justices.

In sum, they would be heartbrokenly distressed over our nation’s precipitous decline.

Wayne Colton

Fredericksburg