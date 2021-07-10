LETTER: Outstanding addition to Wall of Honor

Funk is outstanding addition to Wall of Honor

I would like to congratulate the Fredericksburg Advisory Commission on selecting F. Freeman Funk to add to the Wall of Honor. Ed Jones’ comments that Freeman was a man of “searing competence” among his other many talents were very true.

When I first came to Fredericksburg as director of the new Fredericksburg Area Museum, Freeman, who chaired the board of directors, greeted me by saying that he would support me in all my endeavors. And he certainly did.

Freeman managed the board with great skill, advised me (when asked) on matters relating to the adaptive re-use of the Town Hall, and even headed up the fundraising effort with Charlie McDaniel. He also became a friend who could be relied upon to give a straight answer.

Freeman was a person of great kindness and a gentleman of the first order. I have met few people with as much civic pride as Freeman, and his inclusion on the Wall of Honor will serve as an example to future generations.

Edwin W. Watson

President emeritus,

Fredericksburg Area Museum