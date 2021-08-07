LETTER: 'Palestinian rights' just an excuse to hate Israel

‘Palestinian rights’ just an excuse to hate Jews
Last Sunday, I read another anti-Israel screed in the FLS [“Ben & Jerry’s is carrying on a proud tradition of boycotts for human rights,” Aug. 1]. I have been seeing them regularly since I first came to this area over 30 years ago.
The usual complaints are wheeled out—although occasionally a relatively new one pops up, such as Israel is an apartheid state—usually followed up by well-written counter-arguments. Such as the Palestinians cannot be allowed to return to Israel because they will destroy it.
Both argument and counter-argument pretend that the attacks on Israel have something to do with the Palestinians, other than as an excuse. The truth is more feral. The real underlying reason for the obsession over “Palestinian rights” is the clearly obvious need for socially acceptable hate.
Hate is a blessing for many people, to say nothing of failed societies. It allows the hater to turn his mind away from the drudgery and disappointments of life to something more important.
Under the right circumstances, hate can provide companionship, and financial benefits for the lucky few who get money for promoting it.
Their target should be visible enough to invite commentaries, small enough to appear vulnerable, and normal enough so that logical sounding and moralistic arguments can be made against them—anything in order to obstruct the haters’ real goal: mass murder.
So when you read of someone’s passionate concern over “Palestinian rights,” be aware that the last thing they are concerned about is Palestinians.
The nonstop arguments for hating Jews are that they are too powerful, too vulnerable, too rich, too poor, too cowardly, war lovers (that from a Google diversity officer), communists, capitalists, bourgeois, exclusivist, cosmopolitans, dishonest and now, of course, practitioners of apartheid and persecutors of Palestinians.
Actually, the Jews’ real problem is that they are a visible, small and normal ethnic group.
Allow me to cynically suggest that if the Palestinians did not exist, some other reasons for hating Israel would be found.
Robert M. Rothman
Falmouth