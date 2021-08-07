LETTER: 'Palestinian rights' just an excuse to hate Israel

‘Palestinian rights’ just an excuse to hate Jews

Last Sunday, I read another anti-Israel screed in the FLS [“Ben & Jerry’s is carrying on a proud tradition of boycotts for human rights,” Aug. 1]. I have been seeing them regularly since I first came to this area over 30 years ago.

The usual complaints are wheeled out—although occasionally a relatively new one pops up, such as Israel is an apartheid state—usually followed up by well-written counter-arguments. Such as the Palestinians cannot be allowed to return to Israel because they will destroy it.

Both argument and counter-argument pretend that the attacks on Israel have something to do with the Palestinians, other than as an excuse. The truth is more feral. The real underlying reason for the obsession over “Palestinian rights” is the clearly obvious need for socially acceptable hate.

Hate is a blessing for many people, to say nothing of failed societies. It allows the hater to turn his mind away from the drudgery and disappointments of life to something more important.

Under the right circumstances, hate can provide companionship, and financial benefits for the lucky few who get money for promoting it.