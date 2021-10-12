LETTER: Parental involvement in education is vital

Parental involvement in education is vital

As a taxpayer and father of two children that attended Stafford County Public Schools, I was appalled by Terry McAuliffe’s recent comments regarding parents’ roles in their children’s education.

In case you missed his stunning comments in the last gubernatorial debate, allow me to quote him verbatim:

“I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take out books and make their own decisions.” As if this was not bad enough, he continued, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

This is not a slip of the tongue, but a surprising moment of honesty and clarity. This is what he thinks of you and your role in your children’s education. This is what he thinks of the taxpayers who fund the public school system and ultimately what he thinks of democracy in general.

In Stafford, and throughout Virginia, there are elected school boards that are accountable to you, the voter, not Terry McAuliffe.