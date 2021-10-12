LETTER: Parental involvement in education is vital

Parental involvement in education is vital
As a taxpayer and father of two children that attended Stafford County Public Schools, I was appalled by Terry McAuliffe’s recent comments regarding parents’ roles in their children’s education.
In case you missed his stunning comments in the last gubernatorial debate, allow me to quote him verbatim:
“I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take out books and make their own decisions.” As if this was not bad enough, he continued, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
This is not a slip of the tongue, but a surprising moment of honesty and clarity. This is what he thinks of you and your role in your children’s education. This is what he thinks of the taxpayers who fund the public school system and ultimately what he thinks of democracy in general.
In Stafford, and throughout Virginia, there are elected school boards that are accountable to you, the voter, not Terry McAuliffe.
Furthermore, where does he think the money to fund schools comes from? The largest single source of education funding comes from your local property taxes. Last year, the average Stafford family paid approximately $4,000 in property taxes, with approximately $170 million being transferred to the school system.
It’s outrageous and wholly inaccurate to claim that parents should not have a voice in their local public school system’s curriculum. This is precisely why we have elected school boards, volunteer PTA’s and local school funding. Education has always been and should remain a local issue. Parental involvement is a vital part of any child’s education and should not be made political.
Glenn Youngkin will ensure that all parents have a voice and a role in their child’s education. We need more parents in our school systems and less politics.
Scott Mayausky
Stafford