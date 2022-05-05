Letter: Parental notification and consent laws must be enforced

Parental notification and consent laws must be enforced

Make no mistake, no matter what is decided on Roe v. Wade, our teens will never be protected without a parent’s right to know. The only way our daughters will be protected is when abortion clinics stop rubber stamping a judicial bypass and actually obtain the consent of the parent or legal guardian.

Actually, parental notification laws are more favorable than parental consent, in my opinion. No parent should consent to their teen’s abortion.

We must investigate every clinic in each state, as we know the laws are not being enforced. Additionally, parents of trafficked teens are rarely notified when a predator brings a teen to a clinic.

Many are fearing that their essential freedoms under the Constitution are at risk. Since 1973, when Roe v. Wade became the law, every single parent’s essential freedoms have been undermined as their right to know have been stripped away, in case after case, where parental notification and consent laws have been passed.

With the increase in sex trafficking, as well, Fredericksburg being the hub of such trafficking because of its strategic location on I–95, there isn’t one clinic who will notify a parent about this predator.

It is time Virginia enforces the parental consent law and not rubber stamp judicial bypass when a teen says, “I can’t tell my parent.” Parents have a right to put their arms around their daughter and say, “I love you, we can work this through together.” Rape and incest is not an excuse, either. These crimes need to be reported instead of sending teens back to the abuser. Let’s stop secret abortions for our teens who are dumped on our driveways to pick up the emotional and financial pieces of legal abortions.

Restoring parental rights protects teens and empowers parents to restore family dignity.

Eileen Roberts, Parents For Life

Spotsylvania