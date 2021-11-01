LETTER: Parental notification will ruin boys' futures

There’s another side of the parental notification issue

Eileen Roberts’ arguments for parental notification are understandable, but there might be other vested interests [“Parental rights have long been under attack,” Letters, Oct. 24].

Consider: Joe “Stud” Jones is quite the athlete and smart, too. He’s got a full four-year ride to U.Va., which recruited him to play ball. He’ll major in business and join the family firm upon graduation, taking over the company when Dad retires. His prospects are bright.

Prom night he knocks up Susie Innocent. If Susie can take care of The Problem quietly, no one has to know, and Stud’s bright future remains intact.

But if the Innocents (occupants of the front pew at Main Street Church) discover Susie’s PG and by whom, they’ll insist Stud do the right thing by their daughter. No way is their grandchild going to be born without its parents having benefit of clergy! And they’ll never allow their flesh and blood to be put up for adoption.

Joe Sr. knows Stud can’t handle the responsibility of a newborn and child bride. He sees the bright future he worked so hard to provide for his son gone in a flash. And why should Stud be punished just because Susie couldn’t keep her knees crossed?