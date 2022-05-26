Letter: Parental permission is a better option than banning books

Parental permission is a better option than banning books

Thank you for Sunday’s [May 22] thoughtful editorials, guest columns, and commentaries regarding banning books. It was powerful.

Years ago, my sister, who was in high school, wanted to read a book called “Andersonville” by MacKinlay Kantor. It was a “special” book, so it was not on the shelf. Teachers and librarians deemed the subject matter, about a Confederate prisoner of war camp, too disturbing for her tender mind. So she had to get written permission from our parents to check it out.

Which she did. And then she read it. And our family talked about it and learned from it.

Seems like this is still a good way for schools and parents to be involved in their child’s reading material. It’s certainly a better option than banning or burning books.

Penny A. Parrish

Stafford