LETTER: Parental rights have long been under assault

Parental rights have long been under assault

What has happened to parents’ rights in the schools is beyond what we could have ever imagined. More riveting is what has occurred regarding parental rights in the abortion debate since 1973.

We know that more than 63 million abortions have been performed since 1973, but what we don’t know is how many of those abortions were performed on minors, age 13–17, without parental knowledge.

Yes, that is correct. As of 2019, only 21 states protect minors from secret abortions. Which means that your 13- to 17-year-old daughter can walk into an abortion clinic and have a secret abortion without your knowledge.

Your daughter then returns home, changed like you have never seen before. And you have no idea why. You may think she was introduced to drugs. When you search for answers, you discover she had a secret abortion and needs to be hospitalized for physical and emotional trauma done by the abortionist.

Then your daughter can’t have the follow-up care unless you sign a consent form and you, the parent, are responsible for the follow-up costs of the secret abortion you had no right to know about—a story I know too well.