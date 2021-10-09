LETTER: Parents, control your children's social media

Parents, control your children’s social media

I am writing to warn parents and society of a troubling trend affecting our students and teachers. Social media has become so imbedded in our young people’s lives that we are losing our moral compass.

Popular TikTok, a social media platform that allows users to post their own short videos for others to watch, has a monthly school “challenge” for children. The challenge for October is to “smack a staff member.”

Are you kidding me? This puts every staff member in danger of being hurt and students of being punished.

Every monthly challenge involves illegal activities, mostly vandalism of school property, except for October and January, for which the challenge is to “jab a breast.”

Who is behind this? How is it possible that this behavior is being encouraged and incentivized to our most vulnerable children?

Our students and teachers have enough on their minds as they try to make up for the learning that was lost during the pandemic. They shouldn’t have to be hurt or distracted by the poor judgment of some students seeking peer acceptance.

Please put a stop to this nonsense for the betterment of everyone involved!