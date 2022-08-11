Letter: Parents, get your children to school

Parents, get your kids to the school on time

I want to add some insight to the comment by Jerald McNair titled “School attendance should be a high priority.” Many years ago, I wrote to my state representative about beefing up the attendance laws. He answered my letter by telling me it was a local school board issue.

My principal at the time shared that our school board was following state law and would not pose stricter regulations than what the state had in place.

Virginia law states that an absence is excused as long as the parent is aware and supports the pupil’s absence. I cannot find a maximum number of excused absences per school year, so I guess parents can just drop the kids off when it suits them, without repercussions.

A school day in elementary school is packed with instruction, Monday through Friday. The general public has no idea about the quantity of skills and content teachers need to impart during the 180 days of school.

Curriculum maps have been created by school divisions to designate which days are taught what skill. The school master schedule tells the teacher how much time he/she can spend on each topic. When do they instruct the students who took the day off?

It is during those precious few minutes that teachers usually devote to working with the students who need remediation or reinforcement.

Punishing students with retention for the actions of their parents is not productive. Parties and incentives to get students in the door should not be necessary.

Sometimes parents’ rights need to be superseded by parents’ responsibilities to their children, especially when their decisions impact others.

Our lawmakers need to put reasonable expectations in place concerning excused absences so local school boards can support students’ academic growth through daily attendance.

Kimberly Branham

Stafford