Letter: Parents have rights in teens' abortions

Parents have rights in teens’ abortions

Last year during the 2021 General Assembly session, HB 980 and SB 733 eliminated all basic health and safety standards in abortion facilities; allowed nurse practitioners and nurse midwives, not just physicians, to perform abortions; eliminated virtually all requirements of informed consent prior to an abortion, including an ultrasound before performing an abortion; and removed the 24-hour waiting period between the ultrasound and the abortion. At the very least, during the General Assembly session that began this week, these bills should be reversed.

Additionally, on Dec. 18 the FDA removed the requirement for women to have an in-person visit before receiving the abortion pill, making abortion so easily available to all women. Teens can access this deadly pill via telehealth, and it is then mailed to the teen without parental knowledge or consent. This removes essential health protections and puts more women and teens at risk for the severe and sometimes deadly side effects of the abortion-inducing drug. More than 43 percent of all U.S. abortions in 2019 were chemical abortions, and an estimated 5 million unborn lives have been lost to the abortion pill in the U.S. since its approval in 2000.